|
|
James W. Stebbins, Sr.
Sabinsville, PA. - James W. Stebbins, Sr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Williamsport Hospital, Williamsport, PA.
Born September 1, 1940, in Sabinsville, he was a son of the late Joe B. and Iola (Wilcox) Stebbins. On May 7, 1963 in Sabinsville, he married the former Ramona Griffin, who survives. He worked as a lab technician at Corning Glass for over 40 years. He was a member of the Clymer Baptist Church in Sabinsville and enjoyed hunting, gardening, bowling, wood working, and camping.
Jim was loved and cherished by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Surviving in addition to his wife of almost 56 years, Ramona Stebbins, are a son, James (Cheri) Stebbins, Jr., Duncannon, PA; a daughter, Jacquelin (Vincent "VJ") Calvario, Elkland, PA; three grandsons, Vincent Calvario, Geno Calvario, and Joshua Williams; three great grandchildren, Oliver and Willow Calvario and Amariana Williams; two sisters, Joann Burrous and Janice Amann, both of Sabinsville; a brother-in-law, Rodney (Catherine) Griffin; sisters-in-law, Colleen (Rocky) Matchaletti, Rowena King, Roberta (Dino) Pedrone, Rosalee (Richard) Womer, and Roxie (Glenn) Trout; his beloved dog, Piper; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a brother, John Stebbins and a sister, Julia "Judy" Stebbins.
Friends may call at the Clymer Baptist Church in Sabinsville on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00-11:00am. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Dino Pedrone, Rev. Vane Gunn and Pastor Kyle Horton co-officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clymer Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5, Sabinsville, PA 16943. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton, PA.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019