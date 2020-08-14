1/1
James William Ryan
1949 - 2020
Horseheads - James William Ryan Age 71 of Horseheads, NY passed away suddenly on Saturday August 8, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1949 in Elmira, NY the son of the late James Owen and Genevieve Thelma LeBaron Ryan. He was pre-deceased by his sister June Moore. Mr. Ryan was a Vietnam Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country proudly with his brothers in arms and they will welcome him with open arms. He worked for many companies over the years such as NCR, Corning Inc. General Electric, Hughes Aerospace, Square D and JPL(Jet Propulsion Lab) Pasadena, CA. His childhood dream of being an astronaut was surpassed when he was given the chance to work on the Mars Rover project doing communication work on the rovers and satellite orbiting Mars. He leaves behind his children Corey Ryan, Jessica Ryan-Rounsville and Dennis Ryan along with his 7 grandchildren whom he loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with and his brother Richard Ryan. He will be forever in our hearts and will be remembered always by his loving family. His good natured laugh and words of wisdom will be missed. Rest in Peace Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend. Love you always. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Tuesday August 18 from 2 to 4 PM with a service at the conclusion of calling hours at 4PM. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
