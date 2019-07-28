Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Chemung Cemetery
Chemung, NY
View Map
Jane C. Dimmick


1922 - 2019
Jane C. Dimmick Obituary
Jane C. Dimmick

Chemung, NY - Age 96 passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Jane was born November 27, 1922 in Sayre, PA a daughter of late Earl and Ellen Lawlor VanGorder. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Charles T. Dimmick in 2010 and an infant son. Jane is survived by her daughter, Judy (Kenneth) Fells and son, David (Karen) Dimmick and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Jane's Memorial Service at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11AM. Her son-in-law Rev. Kenneth will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Chemung Cemetery, Chemung immediately following. Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made in her name to the North Chemung United Methodist Church, 677 Breesport/N Chemung Rd., North Chemung, NY 14861. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Jane's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 28, 2019
