Jane C. Dimmick
Chemung, NY - Age 96 passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Jane was born November 27, 1922 in Sayre, PA a daughter of late Earl and Ellen Lawlor VanGorder. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Charles T. Dimmick in 2010 and an infant son. Jane is survived by her daughter, Judy (Kenneth) Fells and son, David (Karen) Dimmick and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Jane's Memorial Service at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11AM. Her son-in-law Rev. Kenneth will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Chemung Cemetery, Chemung immediately following. Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made in her name to the North Chemung United Methodist Church, 677 Breesport/N Chemung Rd., North Chemung, NY 14861. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Jane's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 28, 2019