|
|
Jane Cecelia Phlegar (Reynolds)
Williamsport - Jane Cecelia Phlegar (Reynolds), 80, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020, at ManorCare-North in Williamsport, PA.
Born, July 26, 1939, in Waverly, New York, she was the daughter to Harry Garland and Mabel Cecelia (Antes) Reynolds.
In the early 70's, Jane ran an in-home daycare she started after she moved to Troy, PA. She loved her daycare kids as much as her own. For those of you who remember, she was also the "Egg Lady", because every Saturday she would deliver eggs to various families in the Troy area. After her daycare days she was employed by American Silk Label in Troy and later retired from Brodart in Williamsport, PA. She was an avid Bingo player her whole life. In her younger days she enjoyed camping, playing cards with friends, square dancing, bowling, and was a member of the Sylvania Lions club. She will always be remembered for her beautiful cakes she made, her homemade applesauce, and let's not forget those awesome mints she made for weddings and special events.
Jane is survived by; her two children, Dennis A. Phlegar, of Ohio, and Cynthia A. (Alan R.) Cook (Phlegar) of Fasset; five grandchildren, Amanda Phlegar of Williamsport, Jessica Castle of Muncy, Samantha Castle of Shippensburg, Christopher Castle of Fassett, and Benjamin Cook of Fassett; two step-grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Seymour (Cook) of Columbia Crossroads, and Robert Cook of Florida; Seven great-grandchildren, Cyndall, Cillian, Zachery, Zoey, Aurora, Layla, and Ariella; sister-in-law, Janice M. Reynolds of Linden; two nieces, Debbie (Reynolds) Allegrucci of Hughesville, and Renee (Reynolds) Buchner (Bob) of Williamsport; and a nephew, Terry Reynolds (Michelle) of Williamsport.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Harry Garland and Mabel Cecelia (Antes) Reynolds, her only sibling Theron Ray "Buck" Reynolds, and a great niece Kelsey Rae Reynolds.
A life celebration will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
www.SandersMortuary.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020