Jane Elizabeth (Lewis) Mahler


1934 - 2020
Jane Elizabeth (Lewis) Mahler Obituary
Horseheads - Age 85 of Horseheads passed peacefully from this world at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Her surviving family includes sons and daughters Cheryl Steyer, Michael Gardner, Frank Mahler, Jeffery (Lisa) Mahler, Greg (Noreen) Mahler and Susan (Ray) Kaschalk; grandchildren Cheryl Marie, Amiee, Ray, Heather, Justin, Michele, Corey, Chad, Shauna, Tiffany, Chelsey, Leiah, Lezah, Sarah, Stephen and Spencer; several great grandchildren including Logan Stroel; brothers Edwin Lewis and Jack (Rose) Lewis; lifelong friend Edith Roe and dear friends Linda (Butch) Cleveland and Roseann (Wayne) Hulett. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Sarah Lewis, husband Thomas Mahler, daughter Laurie Sue, son Thomas Mahler, Jr. and brother Charles Lewis. Jane was the quintessential mother. Her strength of character defined how she lived her life. Her family held a private ceremony in her honor.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
