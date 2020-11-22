Jane K. French
Horseheads - Age 82 of Horseheads. She was born January 16, 1938 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Alvin and Emma Jane (Brooks) Kamp and passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. In addition to her parents Jane was predeceased by her dear husband Kenneth in 2002, along with her brother James Kamp in 2008. She is survived by her children, Larry (Lori) French of NC; Susan (Edward) O'Bryan of MD; Lisa (Christopher) Ginger of SC, and Amy (Jim Dobell) French of Horseheads, NY; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Kristin, Stephanie, Katie, and Kenny; four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Jane retired from Winchester Optical after 20 years as a salesperson. Her life revolved around her family; spending time together and baking for everyone out of love. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads on Tuesday, November 24th 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. A private service will be held with her family; Pastor Daniel Fife to officiate. Jane will be laid to rest with her husband Kenneth French in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com