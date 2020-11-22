1/2
Jane K. French
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane K. French

Horseheads - Age 82 of Horseheads. She was born January 16, 1938 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Alvin and Emma Jane (Brooks) Kamp and passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. In addition to her parents Jane was predeceased by her dear husband Kenneth in 2002, along with her brother James Kamp in 2008. She is survived by her children, Larry (Lori) French of NC; Susan (Edward) O'Bryan of MD; Lisa (Christopher) Ginger of SC, and Amy (Jim Dobell) French of Horseheads, NY; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Kristin, Stephanie, Katie, and Kenny; four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Jane retired from Winchester Optical after 20 years as a salesperson. Her life revolved around her family; spending time together and baking for everyone out of love. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads on Tuesday, November 24th 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. A private service will be held with her family; Pastor Daniel Fife to officiate. Jane will be laid to rest with her husband Kenneth French in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved