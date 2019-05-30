Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Wellsboro, PA - Jane L. (Alexander) Yoder, age 85, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro, PA after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on November 8, 1933 in Roaring Branch, PA, a daughter of Kenneth and Esther (Frey) Alexander.

Jane was a graduate of Liberty High School. She spent many years working beside her husband and their sons at Yoder's Market in Roseville. After a few years as receptionist for Drs. Coole and Evans DDS in Mansfield, it was time to move to a warmer climate in Florida in 1979. During those years, she also worked at Hales Grove Stores and Fairwinds Golf Course. There she was able to pursue her passion for golf, winning 9 club championships at Indian Pines Golf Course, and achieving 3 holes in one. A move back to PA in 2013 brought her closer to her family and friends again.

Jane is survived by her husband of 68 years, Arnold L. Yoder; four sons, Terry R. (Beverly) Yoder, A. Michael (Mindy) Yoder, William F. (Kathy) Yoder, and Gregory K. (Julie) Yoder; a sister, Dorothy Kreger; a brother, John "Jack" (Rose) Alexander; a sister-in-law, Sandra Alexander; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Alexander and granddaughter, Teri Ann Yoder.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at noon with Reverend Richard Adams officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Callie Cares, Childhood Cancer 1770 McConnell Dr. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100 Sarasota, FL 34232.

https://buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 30, 2019
