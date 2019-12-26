|
Jane M. Austin Rockwell
Pine City - Age 86, went home to be with her Lord & Savior, Mon. Dec. 23, 2019 following declining health. Born on Nov. 3, 1933 in Canton, PA; Jane was the daughter of the late, Lawrence E. & Alice E. Walburn Austin. She married the love of her life, Donald D. Rockwell on Oct. 17, 1954. A homemaker, Jane loved caring for her family. She was very active in the Fassett Baptist Church and filled many roles in her nearly 50 years of service as a pastor's wife. Surviving is her loving family, husband and companion, Rev. Donald D. Rockwell, Pine City; their children, daughter and caregiver, Sharon Rockwell, Pine City; daughter, Mary & Paul Balmer, Midland, NC; son, Thomas & Terri Rockwell, Pine City; son, Mark & Sara Rockwell, Camillus, NY; friend and former daughter-in-law, Jill & Stacy Brink, Elmira; grandchildren, Jason (Adrianne) Balmer, Kellie Goyette, Ashley Neumann, Ryan (Alica) Balmer, Joseph (Kim) Rockwell, Kristin (Brett) Bowman, Kaitlin (Alex Davis) Rockwell, Jalyn, Torin, Kalie, Aubrey and Jacob Rockwell, Karen (Kyle) Erickson, Jennifer (Tom) Pushic, Michael (Becky) Rockwell, Catherine Rockwell; great grandchildren, Collin, Carter, Caden, Ryleigh, Landon, Luke, Sophia, Jack, Brooklynn, Liam, Max, Blake, Grayson, Emersyn, Colton, Reagan, Lauren, Ryan and Joshua; many nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law, Shirley Porter, Horsheads, NY. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her son, Donald L. Rockwell; brothers, Robert (Margaret) Austin, Dr. Fred (Blanche) Austin, Lawrence (Betty) Austin; sisters, Doris (Kenneth) Russell, Edna (Donald) Schmick, and Mary Lou (Philip) Parsons. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sun. Dec. 29, 2019 between the hours of 2- 5 p.m. Funeral services will take place at Caywood's on Mon. at 11 a.m. followed by private graveside services in Woodlawn Cemetery where Jane will be interred next to her beloved son, Donald L. Rockwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fassett Baptist Church Music Festival and Ice Cream Social Fund, 36089 Rt. 14 Gillett, PA 16925 in Jane's memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019