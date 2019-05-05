|
Jane M. Scriven
Elmira Heights - Age 80, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 02, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born on July 16, 1938 in Elmira, NY to the late Ralph and Mildred (Higgins) Scriven. Jane was predeceased by her sisters, Esther Green and Naomi Jeffery. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Bill) Whitford and Nancy (Bill) White; sons, Kevin (Leslie) Montgomery, Les Montgomery and Doug Montgomery; brother, Charles Scriven; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; special nephew, Rick Scriven; special niece, Jackie Watts; along with other nieces and nephews. It was Jane's wish that no services be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 5, 2019