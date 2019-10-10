|
|
Jane Maria (May) Austin
Jane Maria (May) Austin age 85 of Florida formerly of Horseheads, NY passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019 . Jane was born June 18, 1934 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Leland and Bertha Waters May. In addition to her parents, Jane was pre-deceased by her husband Fay Austin and her son Rodney Austin. She worked at The Elmira Knitting Mill and at LRC. Jane was a loving wife, mother , grandmother , and sister who treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. Jane is survived by her daughter Sharon Dugger and by her son Scott Austin both of Florida five sisters : Marion Sowers Reynolds , Clara White , Loretta Martz (Herb) Sondericker all of Florida , Betty Johnson of Big Flats, NY , and Leila Cook of Montana ; several grandchildren, great grandchildren , nieces, nephews, cousins , an a host of caring friends. Jane's Funeral Services were held in Florida on Wednesday October 9 , 2019.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019