|
|
Jane N. (Bird) Jaynes
Elmira - Was born May 29, 1920 in Coudersport, PA the daughter of the late Orville C. and Mildred (Bitler) Owens, passed away peacefully at Bethany Manor with her family by her side, Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George F. Bird; second husband, William Jaynes; sister, Nancy Rossman; son, George "Butch" Bird. She is survived her loving children: Daughter, Janice (Loren) Wood with their children: Loren W. Wood, Brian (Lisa) Wood, Lori (Gary) VanNordstrand; Daughter-in-law, Nancy Bird with her children: Gary Bird and Eric Bird; Son, Thomas Bird of Walworth, NY; Daughter, Nancy (Fred) Chase with their children: Kimberly Parker, Michelle (Andy) Rice; along with 6 great grandchildren. Jane formerly resided on Morningside Drive for 60 years. At her request services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery with her beloved husband, George. Jane's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019