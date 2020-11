Or Copy this URL to Share

Horseheads - Of Horseheads. Janet was born March 7, 1936 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Rockwell) Hill and passed away peacefully at her granddaughter Sarah's home, surrounded by her family, on Friday October 30th 2020. Arrangements are incomplete; a full tribute to Janet will be posted in the Sunday edition of the Star Gazette. Barber Funeral Home is assisting the family.









