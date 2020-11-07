Janet E. Carey
Horseheads - On October 30, 2020, Janet Carey got her wings and went to walk with the angels. Janet was born in Elmira, New York in 1936 to Robert and Dorothy Hill. She loved life. Jan loved growing up on the Southside riding bikes, walking to school and dances with her girlfriends, being chased by boys and dancing in the follies. After she graduated, her dream was of getting married and having a big family. Jan married Tom Kosloski in 1955. While Jan wanted a big family, she and Tom had one daughter, Kathryn (Kathe). Anyone who knew Jan knew Kathe was Jan's heart and soul. Jan married Bill Carey in 1980. Bill had 2 children, and it was then, Jan realized she had plenty of room in her heart to add another daughter, Kim, and a son, Billy. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Her greatest joy in life was to be called, "mom" or "momma" and later to be called "Gramma Bill" or "Grandma". Jan loved the outdoors. She and Bill had a cottage on Little Lake in Odessa for many years. Her grandchildren, Sarah and Ryhan, have many fond memories of swimming with Gramma Bill, weeding seaweed, looking for fish, eating Jello jigglers and cuddling with gramma under her many afghans while watching a VHS tape they had picked out at the General Store. Later, Jan and Bill traded the cottage for a boat they kept at Seneca Lake. Jan and Bill spent many hours at Catherine Creek with their good friends, Ray and Ethel Frost, fishing and hunting. Jan also loved to cook and can. Anyone stopping to the house was offered a meal or a jar of tomatoes to take home. Jan worked at Remington Rand and then took time off to raise Kathe. She went back to work at LRC which later became Augat then Thomas and Betts. After her retirement, she danced at the senior center taking clogging, line dancing, ballroom dancing and Zumba. She was an active member of the Moose Club. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW. Jan has lived at Bethany Manor for the past four years. She would want us to thank the nurses and staff for taking such good care of her, keeping her safe and she loved all the many friends she made there. Jan is survived by her loving children, Kathe(Dan) Sempler, Kim(Craig) Hogan and Bill (Nicole) Carey; her grandchildren Sarah (Dave) Benson, Ryhan (Jessica) Sempler, Steven, Michael and Kaelee Carey; step- grandchildren Kayla, Joshua and Jaedon Laundenslager; 10 great grandchildren; her beloved sister Diane (Joe) Patelunas and brother, Sam; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her sister, Isabel Farrell. Due to Covid, a private family burial will take place at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jan's honor to The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please honor Jan by raising a glass and toasting all the joy and love she brought into all the lives she touched. She will forever be in our hearts.