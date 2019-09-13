|
Janet G. Baker
Lawrenceville - Janet G. Baker, 75, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Soldiers & Sailors Hospital, Wellsboro.
She was born on March 2, 1944, in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Albert LaVerne and Mary E. (Priset) VanVliet. On May 19, 1963 she married Lynn W. Baker, who survives, and they have celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Janet was a child care worker for Calvary Child Care Center, Lawrenceville. She enjoyed crafting and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. She also loved her family and the children and staff where she worked.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Lynn, her son, John (Tonya) Baker of Lawrenceville; brothers, Donald (DeeDee) VanVliet of Wellsboro; Dale VanVliet of Oregon; Glenn (Sandy) VanVliet of Wellsboro; a sister, Evelyn Losinger of Wellsboro; two special granddaughters, Galen and Aliah, several grandchildren, several grandchildren, a special niece, Patricia VanVliet (J.D.) Watson of FL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise M. Baker and two brothers, Carl and Basil VanVliet.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with Janet's funeral service immediately following, 7:30 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 with Rev. Jane Shumway officiating. A private burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations can be made in Janet's name to the Lawrenceville Fire & Ambulance Association, 9 Mechanic St., Lawrenceville, PA 16929.
To share your fondest memories of Janet, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019