Janet M. Ryall
Beaver Dams - Janet M. Ryall, 84, of Beaver Dams, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Watkins Glen on April 6, 1935 the daughter of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Bailey) Genoung and attended Painted Post High School.
Janet was a homemaker. At one time she drove bus, was a grape picker, delivered mail and was substitute postmaster. She also loved to quilt. Janet was a member of the Faith Baptist Chapel in Painted Post. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Share and Phyllis Caslin.
Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Richard A. Ryall, Sr.; three sons, Richard (Kathy) Ryall, Jr. of Beaver Dams, David (Ginger) Ryall of Painted Post, and Michael (Kimberly) Ryall of Indiana; two sisters, Barbara VanAlstine of Watkins Glen and Martha (Wayne) Cuer of Chemung; eleven grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held by the family at this time. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Montour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Faith Baptist Chapel, 31 Morningside Dr., Painted Post, NY 14870. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020