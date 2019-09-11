Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
1961 - 2019
Corning -

Janet Pierri, age 57, of Corning, NY passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Janet was born on September 30, 1961 in Corning, NY. She is the daughter of James and Elaine (McAllister) Pierri. She married Tammy Huggins on January 13, 2012. Janet was a 1979 graduate of Corning-Painted Post West High School. She was also a graduate of Corning Community College. Janet was employed by Corning Incorporated with 35 years of active service. She was a member of Local 1000 union for many years prior to becoming a salaried employee. During her tenure, she worked in several facilities throughout the Corning Valley predominantly at STEUBEN and Sullivan Park. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing golf, vacationing at the beach and was an avid NY Yankees fan. Janet was well known for her fun-loving free spirit, her uplifting sense of humor and her ability to make people laugh.

She is survived by her wife, Tammy Huggins of Corning; mother, J. Elaine Pierri of Painted Post; brother, James Pierri, Jr. of Painted Post; sisters, Joyce (Roger) Socol of Pittsburgh, PA and Jennifer (Tom) Stickler of Horseheads, NY; mother-in-law, Sylvia (Ed) Davis of Painted Post; sisters-in-law, Mischelle (Stephen) Shattuck of Corning and Karen Pierri of Corning; aunt to: Jessica, Jordan and Gabriel Pierri, Matt (Julia) Socol, Ryan Socol, Erica (Tyler) Witter, Tyler Stickler, Jason Shattuck, and Stephanie (Sherman) Shattuck-Gittens; great-niece, Julia Pierri.

Janet was predeceased by her father, James A. Pierri.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 13th from 11-2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. A memorial service will follow at 2PM with dear friend, Brad Hinman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org or Finger Lakes Humane Society, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
