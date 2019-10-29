Resources
Janice Elaine Miller Obituary
Callaway, FL - Janice Elaine Miller passed away in Callaway, Florida. She was born in Elmira, NY to Mary Sorino Miller and George Harry Miller on November 20, 1956. She graduated from Southside High School. She retired from New York State Department of Correctional Services at Green Correctional Facility after 35 years of service.

She is survived by her sister Virginia and brother-in-law George Harrison of Halfmoonm, NY., brother John and sister-in-law Carol Miller of Virginia Beach, Va., nephew Zachary and Evon Harrison of Park City, UT., nieces Kristen and Lee Householder of Richmond, Va., Lisa Nagle of Virginia Beach, Va., Olivia Harrison of Ballston Spa, NY., and Elizabeth and Brett Siebenhar of Edgewater, Md. Great nephews and nieces are Jacob, Emma, Elizabeth, Brady, Donovan, Glen, Kylee, and Cassidy. Her cousins Jennifer and Michael Alvaro, Jackie French, and John and Teri Sorino.

Janice leaves behind her best friend and companion Bo, her golden retriever.

She enjoyed fishing, shopping, and winning at bingo.

It was her request that any donations in her memory be made to , Memphis, Tennessee.

Private family service.

Come to me all who labor and are heavy ladened, and I will give you rest…Matthew 11:28
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
