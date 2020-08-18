1/
Janice M. (Schaef) Andrew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice M. (Schaef) Andrew

Good Hope, GA - Janice M. (Schaef) Andrew, age 77, of Good Hope, Ga., formerly of Elmira, NY passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Janice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Steve Eller of Elmira, NY; daughter, Paula Andrew of Good Hope, GA; beloved grandchildren, Ryan Eller and Kylee Styron. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in law, Cheryl and John Cristofaro of Georgia, and her brother, Ronald Schaef of Horseheads, NY and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Ethel Schaef, sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Robert Gush and sister-in-law Gloria Schaef.

Janice worked for many years at the Office For The Aging. She enjoyed spending time at Keuka Lake and most of all enjoyed being Grandma Jan to Ryan and Kylee. A Funeral Service in celebration of Janice's life will be held at a later date to be announced at the Olthof Funeral Home. Janice's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved