Janice M. (Schaef) Andrew
Good Hope, GA - Janice M. (Schaef) Andrew, age 77, of Good Hope, Ga., formerly of Elmira, NY passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Janice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Steve Eller of Elmira, NY; daughter, Paula Andrew of Good Hope, GA; beloved grandchildren, Ryan Eller and Kylee Styron. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in law, Cheryl and John Cristofaro of Georgia, and her brother, Ronald Schaef of Horseheads, NY and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Ethel Schaef, sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Robert Gush and sister-in-law Gloria Schaef.
Janice worked for many years at the Office For The Aging. She enjoyed spending time at Keuka Lake and most of all enjoyed being Grandma Jan to Ryan and Kylee. A Funeral Service in celebration of Janice's life will be held at a later date to be announced at the Olthof Funeral Home. Janice's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com