Elmira - Age 82, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020. Janice was the daughter of the late James A. and Irene Winter Steppy. She is also predeceased by her husband William R. DeLaney. Janice is survived by her son James J. DeLaney; and several cousins. Janice was born in Jersey Shore PA. Her family moved to Blossburg PA during her childhood. Janice was a graduate of Marywood College in Scranton PA. She started her career as an educator teaching math in Binghamton NY. Janice moved to Elmira to take a job as an elementary school guidance counselor. For several years Janice was also an adult education teacher with STC BOCES. She had been a long time communicant at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Janice was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. Private graveside services were held at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020