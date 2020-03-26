Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice DeLaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice S. DeLaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice S. DeLaney Obituary
Janice S. DeLaney

Elmira - Age 82, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020. Janice was the daughter of the late James A. and Irene Winter Steppy. She is also predeceased by her husband William R. DeLaney. Janice is survived by her son James J. DeLaney; and several cousins. Janice was born in Jersey Shore PA. Her family moved to Blossburg PA during her childhood. Janice was a graduate of Marywood College in Scranton PA. She started her career as an educator teaching math in Binghamton NY. Janice moved to Elmira to take a job as an elementary school guidance counselor. For several years Janice was also an adult education teacher with STC BOCES. She had been a long time communicant at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Janice was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. Private graveside services were held at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -