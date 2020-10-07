Janis L. Williams



Big Flats - Age 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Corning Center in Corning, NY. Janis was born in Elmira, NY on July 17, 1942, daughter of the late Russell and Zdenka (Lescovec) Paige. Janis was also predeceased by her son, Bret Karlsen. Janis retired from Forbes Products in Rochester, NY after many years as an Inventory Control Manager. Janis is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jerry; son, Paul Karlsen; step-children, Valerie, Wendy and Thomas; 2 grandchildren; sisters, Greta and Marilyn. No services will be held for Janis and her place of rest will be in White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, NY. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store