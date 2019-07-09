|
Jason I. Janowsky
Elmira - Age 43, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Jason is predeceased by his grandparents, Don and Peg Wilson, Fritz and Joyce Janowsky, uncle Jerry Wilson, and cousin Jorden Janowsky. He is survived by daughter Tayia Janowsky of Elmira, with her son Avery Janowsky; son Collin McInerney of Wickliffe OH; mother and stepfather Deb and Gary Geiger; father and stepmother Ivan and Gerri Janowsky; uncles and aunts, Bill and Stacey Janowsky, Tom and Kristen Wilson, Jim and Terry Wilson; aunts and uncles, Beth and Bob Darmstadt, Diane and Tom Booth, Meg and Tony Denicola; along with several cousins. Jason had many good friends and will be missed by all of them. He was employed at Surface Finish where he will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. Interment will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may remember Jason with a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 9, 2019