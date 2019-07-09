Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:15 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Janowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason I. Janowsky


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason I. Janowsky Obituary
Jason I. Janowsky

Elmira - Age 43, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Jason is predeceased by his grandparents, Don and Peg Wilson, Fritz and Joyce Janowsky, uncle Jerry Wilson, and cousin Jorden Janowsky. He is survived by daughter Tayia Janowsky of Elmira, with her son Avery Janowsky; son Collin McInerney of Wickliffe OH; mother and stepfather Deb and Gary Geiger; father and stepmother Ivan and Gerri Janowsky; uncles and aunts, Bill and Stacey Janowsky, Tom and Kristen Wilson, Jim and Terry Wilson; aunts and uncles, Beth and Bob Darmstadt, Diane and Tom Booth, Meg and Tony Denicola; along with several cousins. Jason had many good friends and will be missed by all of them. He was employed at Surface Finish where he will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. Interment will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may remember Jason with a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now