1/1
Jason M. Stull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason M. Stull

Elmira - age 39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Jason was born in Elmira, a son of Carol Palmer Troy of Elmira and Paul B. Stull of Albuquerque NM. He is predeceased by his stepfather Michael Troy; brother Bryan M. Stull; maternal grandparents Robert and Ella May Palmer; paternal grandparents Jerry and Betty Stull. In addition to his parents Jason is survived by his son Gage M. Stull; stepfather Bruce Benzel of Albuquerque NM; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason was a 2000 graduate of Southside High School. He was an avid New York Yankee baseball fan and Dallas Cowboys football fan. Jason had a great love for music. Private funeral services will be held. Jason will be buried with his brother and paternal grandparents at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved