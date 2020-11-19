Jason M. Stull



Elmira - age 39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Jason was born in Elmira, a son of Carol Palmer Troy of Elmira and Paul B. Stull of Albuquerque NM. He is predeceased by his stepfather Michael Troy; brother Bryan M. Stull; maternal grandparents Robert and Ella May Palmer; paternal grandparents Jerry and Betty Stull. In addition to his parents Jason is survived by his son Gage M. Stull; stepfather Bruce Benzel of Albuquerque NM; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason was a 2000 graduate of Southside High School. He was an avid New York Yankee baseball fan and Dallas Cowboys football fan. Jason had a great love for music. Private funeral services will be held. Jason will be buried with his brother and paternal grandparents at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









