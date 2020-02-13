|
Jason T. Rafferty
Elmira - Age 41 of Elmira died unexpectedly February 12, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Darlene (Jim) O'Neill, Elmira; brothers, Daniel (Amanda) Rafferty, Burdett, Brian (Kelly) Rafferty, Elmira; son, Rylan Austin, FL; uncles, Steven (Susan) Francisco, CA, Ronald (Nga) Francisco, Horseheads, Shaun Rafferty, Cortland, NY, Michael Rafferty, Corning, Dave Sharp, Horseheads; aunts, Suzanne (David) Francisco, Horseheads, Colleen (Tim) Morseman, PA, Rosemary Rafferty-Smith, Woodhull, NY, Robin (Mike) Benesh, Barton, NY, Sharon (Jim) Machuga, Addison, NY; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers. Pre-deceased by his father Steven M. Rafferty; his grandparents; aunt, Bonnie Sharp; uncle, Tim Rafferty. Jason was employed as an Electrical Technician at PaneLogic Inc. in Corning. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and woodworker. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. His funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Mike Benesh, officiating. Burial at the convenience of the family.
