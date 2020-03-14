|
Jean Ann Cox
Age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jean Ann fought a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer for over 2 years. Jean Ann was born on October 29, 1945 in Elmira, NY. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Stearns and Anna Massa and her father and mother in law, Harold and Helen Cox. Jean Ann is survived by her loving family; her husband of 53 years, John Cox Sr; son, John Jr. (Mary) Cox; daughters, Julie (Mike) Biviano and Tara (Shawn) Nugent; and her 5 grandchildren, Morgan, Johnny, Joey, Maddy and Molly who were the light of her life; sisters, Carol and Angela Massa, of Sacramento, CA and many other special relatives and close friends. She worked for the Elmira City School District for 25 years and also worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, John Cox Mobil Service for 41 years. Jean Ann was a loving wife, mother and Gigi who always had a positive outlook on life. She enjoyed cooking family dinners and hosting gatherings at her home. Everyone was always welcome. She loved spending time with her family and friends, taking cruises and trips to the casino. Her classy attitude was unique and had a way to never dull her sparkle or zest for life. It would be wrong to say that Jean Ann lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she felt, she was always determined and never complained. She always thought of others first. Through her she taught her family to never give up and always persevere. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020 FROM 4PM-7PM. A MEMORIAL MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL WILL BE HELD IN SS. PETER & PAUL'S CHURCH, ON SATURDAY, MARCH 21, AT 10AM. REVEREND RICHARD FARRELL CELEBRANT. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW IN WOODLAWN CEMETERY, ELMIRA. Jean Ann's wish is that people give blood regularly as it helped to prolong her life. You can honor her by giving blood or making a donation to the American Red Cross. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2020