Jean Ann Smetanka
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 at the age of 82. To celebrate Jeans's life the family would like to welcome relatives and friends to Funeral Service at First United Methodist Church, 1034 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY on Friday, May 17, 2019 between the hours of 11 AM and 1PM with services to follow. The Rev. Rhonda Kouterick will officiate. A full obituary, condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Jean's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 12, 2019