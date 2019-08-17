|
Jean E. McDonnell
Elmira, NY - Jean E. (Johnson) McDonnell of Elmira, 88, loving wife for over 66 years to Harvey McDonnell, Sr. who predeceased her on March 24, 2016, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Born March 21, 1931 in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stephen, Sr. and Dorothy (Rounds) Johnson. She worked for Ames Department Store and owned and operated The Chair Shop in Elmira. In her spare time, she and her husband were avid amateur ham radio operators for over 55 years. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Harvey Jr. (Nancy) of Westfield, PA; Debbe (Jeff) Skovan of Marana, AZ; Kevin (Patricia) of Elmira; and Lisa (Nick) Jaramillo of Elmira; grandchildren Christopher, Stephen, Jennifer, Terrence, Erik, Brian, Russell, Dean, and Gina; great-grandchildren William, Collin, Dillon, Dominic, Brayden, Lillian A., Iris, Lillian N., Jack, and Kellen; sisters Jacqueline Kiser and Linda Noto both of Elmira; long-time close family friends Gary and Sue Jerzak; and many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by brothers Stephen, Jr. and Robert Johnson. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Reddy and Dr. Rupik, and the staff of the Arnot Ogden Medical Center ICU and 4D for their compassionate care and support. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Monday, August 19th from 5 to 7pm. Her memorial service will follow at 7pm. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019