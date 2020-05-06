|
Jean H. Strothmann
Big Flats - Age 85 passed away at home, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Jean was born in Philadelphia PA, a daughter to Norman and Olive Thomas Huntley. In addition to her parents Jean is predeceased by her son Kenneth A. Strothmann; sisters, Judy Ropes and Kay Dorfmeyer. Jean is survived by husband of 64 years George W. Strothmann; sons and daughters-in-law, George W., Jr. and Ellie Strothmann of Miami FL, Jeffrey S. and Bethann Strothmann of Middleport NY; brother and sister-in-law Norman and Marilyn Huntley of Mission Viejo CA; four grandchildren. Jean had worked for many years doing Princess House home parties, then started in the real estate business as a co-owner of Oak Hill Real Estate in Horseheads before going to work at Callahan and Hooey in Corning. After retirement she started her own business selling antiques and collectibles. She loved to work crossword puzzles and was a longtime member of Big Flats United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing may remember Jean with a donation to the Big Flats United Methodist Church, 109 Hillview Dr., Big Flats NY 14814. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020