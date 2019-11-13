Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Louise Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Louise Parker Obituary
Jean Louise Parker

Montour Falls - Jean Louise (Fraboni) Parker, 82, of Montour Falls, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Jean was born on July 29, 1937, the daughter of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Reed) Fraboni.

Jean was employed by Schuyler Hospital for 44 years. She also worked for the Schuyler County Board of Elections. Jean was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and enjoyed playing Bingo and slots.

Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Francis Parker; son Christopher Parker (Ron); daughters, Cynthia Parker and Melissa (Steven) Zoeke; five grandchildren, Corey Mills, Courtney Mills, Jeremy Zoeke, Jordan Zoeke and Abelgayle Parker; sister, Helene Fraboni; brothers, James (Connie) Fraboni and Richard (Virginia) Fraboni; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Mills, and by several brothers and sisters.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12-2 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm followed by burial in Montour Cemetery. There will be a reception to follow at 3:30 pm at the Montour Moose Lodge, State Route 14, Montour Falls. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schuyler Hospital, 220 Steuben St., Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -