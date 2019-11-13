|
Jean Louise Parker
Montour Falls - Jean Louise (Fraboni) Parker, 82, of Montour Falls, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Jean was born on July 29, 1937, the daughter of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Reed) Fraboni.
Jean was employed by Schuyler Hospital for 44 years. She also worked for the Schuyler County Board of Elections. Jean was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and enjoyed playing Bingo and slots.
Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Francis Parker; son Christopher Parker (Ron); daughters, Cynthia Parker and Melissa (Steven) Zoeke; five grandchildren, Corey Mills, Courtney Mills, Jeremy Zoeke, Jordan Zoeke and Abelgayle Parker; sister, Helene Fraboni; brothers, James (Connie) Fraboni and Richard (Virginia) Fraboni; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Mills, and by several brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12-2 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm followed by burial in Montour Cemetery. There will be a reception to follow at 3:30 pm at the Montour Moose Lodge, State Route 14, Montour Falls. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schuyler Hospital, 220 Steuben St., Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019