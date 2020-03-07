|
Jean R. Schmidt
Horseheads - SCHMIDT, Jean R. Age 92, of Horseheads, NY went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Jean was born in Elmira, NY on November 29, 1927, daughter of the late Stewart and Sarah (Powell) Bartlett. She was also predeceased by her husband, James Schmidt, daughter, Cheryl Carter, grandson, Adam Teets and great grandson, Derek Janeski. Jean is survived by her daughter, Sue (Joseph) Teets; grandchildren, James Janeski, Michael Jr. (Bobbie) Janeski, Jill (Leroy) Brown, Lisa (Jay) Merrill, Michael (Kim) Teets, Shana, Melissa and Linnea Carter; 20 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Harrison Carter. Jean will be fondly remembered for being a great seamstress and her love for knitting and crocheting. Jean's request was that no services be held for her. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Jean's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Elcor Nursing Facility for the wonderful care Jean received during her stay. Arrangements are with James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020