Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean R. Schmidt


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean R. Schmidt Obituary
Jean R. Schmidt

Horseheads - SCHMIDT, Jean R. Age 92, of Horseheads, NY went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Jean was born in Elmira, NY on November 29, 1927, daughter of the late Stewart and Sarah (Powell) Bartlett. She was also predeceased by her husband, James Schmidt, daughter, Cheryl Carter, grandson, Adam Teets and great grandson, Derek Janeski. Jean is survived by her daughter, Sue (Joseph) Teets; grandchildren, James Janeski, Michael Jr. (Bobbie) Janeski, Jill (Leroy) Brown, Lisa (Jay) Merrill, Michael (Kim) Teets, Shana, Melissa and Linnea Carter; 20 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Harrison Carter. Jean will be fondly remembered for being a great seamstress and her love for knitting and crocheting. Jean's request was that no services be held for her. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Jean's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Elcor Nursing Facility for the wonderful care Jean received during her stay. Arrangements are with James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -