Jean Reger Holloman
Helena, MT - Jean Reger Holloman passed away on Sept. 9, 2019 in Helena, MT. She was a former resident of Horseheads, NY and Raleigh, NC. Born Jean Catherine Prentis on August 30, 1926 in Mt. Ayr, IA, she was the daughter of the late state senator X.T. Prentis and Gladys (Tennant) Prentis. While attending the University of Iowa she met and later married Charles Wesley Reger Jr. After starting a family and settling in Horseheads, NY, Jean became a well-loved elementary school teacher. She enjoyed many years singing alto in the Horseheads Presbyterian Church choir, playing bridge, and being in the company of friends, especially Audrey Holland. She had a deep love of the Lord and a strong belief that "everything will turn out for the best."
In 2012, she remarried and found joy in her twilight years with Peyton Holloman in Raleigh, NC. Peyton loved to say, "we never had a fuss." The Holloman family lovingly embraced Jean into their family and were generous in their gifts and support. Peyton passed away in November 2018 after six wonderful years with Jean.
Then moving to Montana to be with daughter Amy, she found comfort at the Masonic Home of Helena. Having taken a minimum of clothes to Montana, she discovered Goodwill and became the best dressed lady of the home, where she was fondly named "Lady Jean."
Jean is preceded in death by, Senator X.T. and Mrs. Prentis, Richard and Anne (Prentis) Wittmann, Richard and Marjorie (Webb) Prentis, Patricia (Main) Prentis, Charles and Abbie Reger, James and Jane (Leeming) Reger; Odett (Stoermer) Reger and husbands Charles Wesley Reger Jr. and Richard Peyton Holloman. She is survived by brother Raymond Prentis, brother-in-law Thomas Reger, and children Jule (Susan) Kruger and husband Jon Kruger, Amy Reger Palmer and husband Eric Palmer, Charles Wesley Reger III, David Reger and grandchildren Nathan Palmer, J.W. Alexandrowicz, Ian Alexandrowicz, Samuel Reger, Anna (Reger) McCarthy, Megan Reger, Lisa Reger and seven great-grandsons Leathan Palmer, X.T. Reger, Henry Reger, Keegan Alexandrowicz, Declan Palmer, Clancy Palmer and Wesley Reger. She is also survived by other loving family including Marie Blide, Catherine Reger, Frances and Mike Penick, Elsie Taylor Phillips and Bobby Rees.
Please send donations in memory of Jean to the Masonic Home of Helena.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019