Jean S. VanZile



Chemung - Jean S, VanZile, 88, of Chemung, NY, daughter of the late Arthur & Esther (Peppard) Shadduck passed away on July 28, 2020. She was a member of the Hicks United Methodist Church and worked for 32 years in the Fire Apparatus Business at Ward LaFrance, American LaFrance and Ward '79 Limited prior to her retirement.



She is survived by her son Bruce (Cindy) VanZile, granddaughter, Kristi (Scott) Kayani, grandson Wade (Angie) Vanzile, great-grandchildren, Kallysta Arnold, Amanda Hoak, Jade and Hallie VanZile and Reese Spalding, several nieces, nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Elwood VanZile, son David VanZile, sisters, Pearl Wood, Ellen Robbins, Minnie Kauppinen, Doris Stone, brothers, Henry, Paul and Stanley "Pete" Shadduck.



Per Jean's wishes there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Interment will be in Chemung Cemetery.









