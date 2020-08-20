Jean Wolfe Lush



Galeton, PA - Jean Wolfe Lush, 84, of Galeton, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the UPMC Hospital, Williamsport, PA. Born November 20, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert T. and Maude (Overington) Wolfe. Jean grew up in Cohasset, MA and graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven CT. She went on to attend Gettysburg College, where she met her future husband, Henry W. Lush. They married on March 5, 1955 and were blessed with 65 years of marriage. They spent the beginning of their wonderful life together in Worms, Germany where Henry was stationed with the United States Army. In 1956, they returned to Galeton where they made their home and raised their children. In addition to being a loving mother to their children, Jean worked in the family business, at Lush Bros. until her retirement in 1992. Jean was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton where she served as an Elder, a Deacon, taught Sunday School and led the Senior High Youth Group. She was also instrumental in revitalizing the church choir and was a member of the choir for many years. In 1968, Jean started a community playschool and taught there for several years. She was an accomplished artist, seamstress and talented quilter. She helped organize an annual quilt show in Galeton. She was also an avid knitter and held a weekly and then monthly knitting group. Jean enjoyed reading, gardening, raising beautiful flowers, loved animals, and cared for several stray cats. Surviving in addition to her husband of 65 years, Henry W. Lush, is her loving sister, Jane Stein; their three children, Debra L. (Richard) Whiting, Alyson A. Lush and Samuel R. Lush; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Beth) Whiting, Meghan (Andrew) Hunter, Courtney (Blair) Dameron, Erica (Elliot) Shaw, Lynn Leach, Andrea Leach, Alyson Lush, William Lush and Henry Lush; nine great grandchildren, Hope Whiting, William Whiting, Samuel Whiting, Matthew Whiting, Henry Hunter, Claire Hunter, Addison Dameron, Avery Dameron and Brayden Dameron; and nieces and nephews.. Friends may call at the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 2:00 - 3:00pm. A Private Family Funeral Service will follow with the Rev. Sherry Elliott officiating. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be announced later in October. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton, the Galeton Public Library or the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.









