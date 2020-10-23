1/1
Jean Wrenn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Wrenn

Horseheads - Age 84 of Horseheads, NY. She was born January 3rd 1936 and went home to be with the Lord in peace, at her daughter's home on Breesport Road, on Wednesday October 21, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her dear husband, Robert J. Wrenn in 2007; along with her son Michael Wrenn in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Donna Matsch of Breesport, NY, son William Wrenn of South Dakota, son Robert (Connie) Wrenn of Watkins Glen, daughter Tina (Wesley) Shaff of Elmira, NY; her 9 grandchildren; along with her 6 great-grandchildren. Jean was actively involved at the Villa Serene during her time there. She volunteered for Meal on Wheels distribution and various other activities. She loved to share her baked goods with everyone. Christmas was her favorite time of year; she would always get excited when she saw the first snowflake. Jean loved to sing along with her Elvis CD's. Most of all, she loved her family and her cat. She was a loving mother, grandmother (Nana), and great-grandmother who will be missed by all. Private services will be held; Jean will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Pleasant View Cemetery in Reading Center, NY. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved