Jean Wrenn
Horseheads - Age 84 of Horseheads, NY. She was born January 3rd 1936 and went home to be with the Lord in peace, at her daughter's home on Breesport Road, on Wednesday October 21, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her dear husband, Robert J. Wrenn in 2007; along with her son Michael Wrenn in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Donna Matsch of Breesport, NY, son William Wrenn of South Dakota, son Robert (Connie) Wrenn of Watkins Glen, daughter Tina (Wesley) Shaff of Elmira, NY; her 9 grandchildren; along with her 6 great-grandchildren. Jean was actively involved at the Villa Serene during her time there. She volunteered for Meal on Wheels distribution and various other activities. She loved to share her baked goods with everyone. Christmas was her favorite time of year; she would always get excited when she saw the first snowflake. Jean loved to sing along with her Elvis CD's. Most of all, she loved her family and her cat. She was a loving mother, grandmother (Nana), and great-grandmother who will be missed by all. Private services will be held; Jean will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Pleasant View Cemetery in Reading Center, NY. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com