Jeanette J. Santulli
Elmira - Age 99, passed away peacefully at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Friday, March 20, 2020. Jeanette was born in Newark NY, the daughter of Anthony and Frances Minonno. She was predeceased by her husband Henry F. Santulli, son Henry T. Sanutulli, brothers, Joseph and Patrick Minonno, sister Matilda DeJohn. Jeanette is survived by son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Patricia Santulli of Elmira; daughter-in-law Patricia Santulli of The Villages FL; grandchildren Mark Santulli of Fayetteville NY and Tracy (David) Romano of Manlius NY; and great-granddaughter Samantha Romano. Jeanette worked as a sales clerk for many years at the Sears Department Store in Elmira. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime communicant of St. Anthony's Church until its closing and has been a communicant of St. Patrick's Church. Jeanette was a longtime member of the Perpetual Adoration Society at St. Casmir's Church, a volunteer at the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry until age 97, a past member of the Sacred Heart Ladies, and a volunteer for the St. Anthony's Bazaar for many years. Jeanette loved to work in her flower gardens, was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing canasta with her many friends. Private graveside services were held for Jeanette. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Those wishing may remember Jeanette with a donation to Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Avenue, Elmira NY 14904. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020