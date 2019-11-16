|
|
Jeanne L. (Watts) Cheeseman
Elmira - Jeanne L. (Watts) Cheeseman
Age 89, was born June 6, 1930 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Kenneth and Genevieve (Conklin) Watts, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Elcor Health Services. Jeanne was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Houser, second husband Albert Cheeseman, and daughter Cheryl Matthews. She is survived by her loving sons: Kenneth (Diane) Houser, Christopher (Maritess) Houser, Jeffery Houser and Leo Matthews; grandchildren: Jeremy (Kenya) Houser, Melissa Houser, Victoria Houser, Kaela Houser, Shawn (Lynette) Matthews, Kimberly Matthews, Treena (Douglas) Blair, Kyle Houser and Janna Brandon; great grandchildren: Joniah and Caleb Houser, Brayden Houser, Courtney Caccia, Katelyn and Megan Gilbert, Tayler Key, Ethan and Jacob Blair, Taylor, Jocelyn and Hannah Matthews; siblings Harold Watts and Robert Watts. Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside Services for Mrs. Cheeseman on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park 563 Jerusalem Hill Road Elmira, NY. Lay Pastor John P. Knapp will officiate. Jeanne's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019