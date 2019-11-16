Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
563 Jerusalem Hill Road
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Cheeseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne L. (Watts) Cheeseman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne L. (Watts) Cheeseman Obituary
Jeanne L. (Watts) Cheeseman

Elmira - Jeanne L. (Watts) Cheeseman

Age 89, was born June 6, 1930 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Kenneth and Genevieve (Conklin) Watts, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Elcor Health Services. Jeanne was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Houser, second husband Albert Cheeseman, and daughter Cheryl Matthews. She is survived by her loving sons: Kenneth (Diane) Houser, Christopher (Maritess) Houser, Jeffery Houser and Leo Matthews; grandchildren: Jeremy (Kenya) Houser, Melissa Houser, Victoria Houser, Kaela Houser, Shawn (Lynette) Matthews, Kimberly Matthews, Treena (Douglas) Blair, Kyle Houser and Janna Brandon; great grandchildren: Joniah and Caleb Houser, Brayden Houser, Courtney Caccia, Katelyn and Megan Gilbert, Tayler Key, Ethan and Jacob Blair, Taylor, Jocelyn and Hannah Matthews; siblings Harold Watts and Robert Watts. Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside Services for Mrs. Cheeseman on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park 563 Jerusalem Hill Road Elmira, NY. Lay Pastor John P. Knapp will officiate. Jeanne's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -