Elmira - Age 96, was reunited with her beloved husband, Stanley Szerszen, on Tues. Aug. 13, 2019 following declining health. Jeanne was born on Dec. 14, 1922 to Manse & Ida Finnegan D'Onofrio in Baltimore MD. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, William Szerszen. Jeanne is survived by her three loving children, Joseph (Kathy) Szerszen, Pine City, NY; Judy Rogus, Orlando, FL; and Jeanne Schlecht; a daughter-in-law, Lillian Szerszen; two sisters, Angelina O'Brien and Shirley Hillman; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jeanne was an outgoing, friendly person who enjoyed shopping, playing cards and pampering her beloved dog Suzie. The family would like to thank the Chemung County Nursing Facility, especially the second-floor staff, who provided excellent care. At Jeanne's request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin St. Elmira, NY 14904, on Sat. Aug. 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chemung County SPCA in Jeanne's memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019