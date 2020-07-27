JEANNE MARIE JOHNSON
Rock Stream - Age 61, of Rock Stream, NY, went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Wednesday (July 29) from 4pm-7pm; funeral service will be celebrated Thursday (July 30th) at 11:00am at the Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 54 Main St., Dresden, NY; followed by burial at Highland Cemetery in Odessa, NY.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, David Johnson; sons, David Johnson II (Becky Bailey) of Farmington, and Daniel Luke (Laura) Johnson of Dundee; daughter, Deb (Tracy) Moore of Watkins Glen; mother Camille "Sue" Alger; brothers, Gordon (Terri) Alger of Rock Stream, and Will Alger of Watkins Glen; sisters, Barbara Harbot of Dundee and Mary (John) Rekczis of Rock Stream; six grandchildren, Jeff (Linda) Johnson, Nick Johnson, Micah Gonzales-Gefell, Ella Johnson, Ben Johnson, Zack Chapman, Connor and Makayla; 2 great-grandchildren, Genesis and Lilah Johnson; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends! She was predeceased by her father, Gordon L. Alger.
Jeanne worked many years as a receptionist and secretary at the front door of the Arc of Schuyler in Watkins Glen, and retired in 2017. Jeanne was a faithful member of the Good Samaritan Baptist Church of Dresden NY, teaching Sunday School and Junior church, and led the Reading Center Youth Summer Recreation Program for many years.
She said she was not going to die of cancer, she was going to live with cancer! In her 50's, she decided she wanted to run 5ks and she was determined to do it. She had a heart of gold and was a champ in every way! Jeanne always loved to bake, read, ride her bicycle, camp, and hang out with family. Jeanne and her husband home-schooled their children for many years, and they were a pleasure to work with and teach (except high school math!) She loved music and singing so much, singing in her church choir and to her children. She even took banjo lessons and played the mountain dulcimer. She and her husband even became certified scuba divers, and also enjoyed riding their motorcycles together. Jeanne was always concerned with the spiritual well-being of all those she met, and was eager to share the love of Jesus.
Donations in her memory may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870 (or online at www.ca
refirst.og) or a charity of one's choice
. You may leave a remembrance or condolence online at her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com