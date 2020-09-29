1/
Jeanne Petti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Petti

Horseheads - Age 80 of Lancelot Drive, in Horseheads, NY. Jeanne was born in Elmira, daughter of the late Samuel and Loretta "Betty" (Dickinson) Petti and passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 23rd 2020. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by Peggy Jean Hughes, formerly of Elmira Heights. Jeanne is survived by her brother and a host of close friends and neighbors. She worked in Media Advertising for many years with The Elmira Star Gazette, The Corning Leader, and Radio Works. Following her wishes, Jeanne will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery in Elmira. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved