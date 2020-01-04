|
Jeanne R. (DeRigge) Kraft
Elmira - Age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family and friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Jeanne was born in Scranton PA, a daughter of the late Michael and Eleanor Hill DeRigge. In addition to her parents Jeanne is predeceased by sister Celeste DeRigge and brother Michael DeRigge. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 59 years Francis P. "Frank" Kraft; daughter Celeste M. Kraft of Elmira; daughter and son-in-law Michelle L. and Michael Murray of Pine City with their sons, Mitchell and Matthew Murray; sister Carole Mann of Glenville NY; brothers and sister-in-law, Ty DeRigge of Elmira, Tony DeRigge of California, Frank and Dawn DeRigge of Elmira. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, a great-great niece and a great-great nephew. Jeanne was the owner/operator of HairKraft in Elmira for over 30 years. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church. Jeanne loved spending time with family and friends at Keuka Lake. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed a lively political discussion. Family and friends are invited to call at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin St., Elmira, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon. Committal prayers and interment will then take place at Fitzsimmons Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Jeanne with a donation to Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1010 Davis St., Elmira NY 14901 or CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post NY 14870. Arrangements are provided by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020