Jeannette Ann Berretta
Horseheads, NY - A spark of humor and light, was born in Seneca Falls, NY on April 13, 1956. She died in the early morning of June 16, 2020 in her home in Horseheads, NY of natural causes. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 2-5PM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Funeral services will be held at 5pm with Fr. Christopher Linsler. Condolences, words of comfort and a full obituary can be viewed in Jeannette's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Horseheads, NY - A spark of humor and light, was born in Seneca Falls, NY on April 13, 1956. She died in the early morning of June 16, 2020 in her home in Horseheads, NY of natural causes. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 2-5PM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Funeral services will be held at 5pm with Fr. Christopher Linsler. Condolences, words of comfort and a full obituary can be viewed in Jeannette's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.