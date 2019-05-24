|
Jefferey Jerome Wynne
Canton, PA - With great sadness, the family of Jefferey Jerome Wynne shares the news of his passing on May 21, 2019. Jefferey was born in Elmira, NY, to Jerome and June Wynne of Canton, PA. He was a graduate of Canton Area Jr-Sr High School and St. Francis University in Loretto, PA.
As a child, Jeff played Little League Baseball with the Ogdensburg Country Boys. An avid sports fan, health conditions prevented him from playing more, though he enjoyed watching football, baseball and hockey. Jeff was an Elmira Jackals Season Ticket Holder for many seasons. Unable to play football in High School, he served as a manager for the Canton Warriors Football Team for 6 years. Along with sports, Jeff was an accomplished musician who played both piano and guitar. He was also a fan of movies and reading, particularly those of the Super Hero and Star Wars genre.
Mr. Wynne was employed as an English Teacher at Canton Jr-Sr High School. Education was more than just a profession for him; it was a calling. He dedicated his life to the students he taught at Athens, North Penn and Canton. While at North Penn, he volunteered as the Assistant Athletic Director and oversaw the production of the school yearbook and newspaper. In 2005 he was hired as a tutor at his alma mater, Canton High, where he was Advisor to the National Honor Society (of which he was a member while he attended CHS), Coach of the Scholarship Challenge Team, and was actively involved in many school activities over the years.
Jeff was also a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, where he served as an Altar Boy and then an Usher. His pride for his community continued with his involvement with the Canton Lion's Club as a member and a Past-President.
In May of 2008, Jeff received a heart transplant at Hershey Medical Center, giving us an additional 11 years with him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, June and Jerome, his brother, Joseph of Canton, PA, his sister, Jeannine of Asheville, NC. His beloved uncles Thomas Franklin, Gary (Christine) Franklin and Lathern Franklin of Marshall, NC, and John Rigsby of Weaverville, NC; aunts Anne (Rudy) Mallare of Elmira, NY, Marie (Richard) Merker of Leroy, PA and Mary Lou Hensley of Hot Springs, NC; many cousins, including his Godchildren Phoebe and Rigsby Long, as well as all of the students he taught.
Calling hours will be 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Mr. Jefferey J. Wynne's memory to , 1411 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center - Health and Vascular Institute, 500 HMC Crescent Road North Lobby, Hershey, PA 17033. Share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 24, 2019