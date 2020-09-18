Jeffery L. Harris
Alpine - Jeffery L. Harris, 55, of Alpine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born in Montour Falls on April 2, 1965, the son of the late Robert and Viola (Eastham) Harris. He graduated from Odessa-Montour High School and attended Corning Community College.
Jeff retired from Cayuga Correctional Facility where he worked as a corrections officer for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He was predeceased by his beloved "Boy" Edgar.
He is survived by his sisters, Bonnie Hayes of Elmira, Jeannie (Fred) Rundle of GA, Sandy Stillman (Dan Keegan) of Montour Falls, Lynnette Ratliff of TN, and Beth (Mike) Rounds of Montour Falls; brothers, Fred (Sharon) Fitch of Watkins Glen and Terry Harris of Elmira; and by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Montour Cemetery, Mill St. (upper entrance), Montour Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls.