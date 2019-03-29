Services
Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options Inc. - Athens
802 North Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
570-888-8286
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Lee Barnes


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennie Lee Barnes Obituary
Jennie Lee Barnes

Big Flats - Jennie Lee Barnes, 78, of Big Flats, NY, went to be with her Lord on March 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at the home of her son in Waverly NY. Jennie was born on February 5, 1941, in Elmira NY a daughter of the late Earl and Clara Glover.

Jennie's passion was gardening, needlepoint, and crafts. She retired from BOCES, Horseheads. She will be forever loved by all that knew her.

Jennie was predeceased by her parents Earl and Clara Glover and a sister Beverly Cobb.

Jennie is survived by her children: Theresa (Stephen) Giometti of Horseheads, NY, Steven (Barbara) Barnes of Waverly, NY, and Denise Rue of Burleson TX. Grandchildren: Kay, James (Colleen), Sarah, Amy, Aaron (Heather) and Dustin. Great Grandchildren: Myron, Rowan, Ezra, Iris, Christopher, Shaun, and Emma. Sisters: Lois (George) Hart and Barbara Park. Many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

All services will be private at the request of the family. Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance provided by Cooley­ Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens, PA.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now