|
|
Jennie Lee Barnes
Big Flats - Jennie Lee Barnes, 78, of Big Flats, NY, went to be with her Lord on March 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at the home of her son in Waverly NY. Jennie was born on February 5, 1941, in Elmira NY a daughter of the late Earl and Clara Glover.
Jennie's passion was gardening, needlepoint, and crafts. She retired from BOCES, Horseheads. She will be forever loved by all that knew her.
Jennie was predeceased by her parents Earl and Clara Glover and a sister Beverly Cobb.
Jennie is survived by her children: Theresa (Stephen) Giometti of Horseheads, NY, Steven (Barbara) Barnes of Waverly, NY, and Denise Rue of Burleson TX. Grandchildren: Kay, James (Colleen), Sarah, Amy, Aaron (Heather) and Dustin. Great Grandchildren: Myron, Rowan, Ezra, Iris, Christopher, Shaun, and Emma. Sisters: Lois (George) Hart and Barbara Park. Many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
All services will be private at the request of the family. Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens, PA.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019