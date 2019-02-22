|
Jennifer Ann Nichols
Beaver Dams - Jennifer Ann Nichols, age 61, of Beaver Dams, NY passed away Monday, February 18th, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. Jennifer was born in Montour Falls, NY on January 9th, 1958, the daughter of the late Jeannette E. (Corp) and Joseph D. Stephno. Jennifer graduated from Watkins Glen High School Class of 1976. She earned her Bachelor's degree from SUNY Geneseo and her Master's Degree from Elmira College. She taught First Grade at Watkins Glen School District for over 30 years. She won PTA Educator of the Year Award in 2000. Jennifer married husband, Dennis Nichols on April 25th, 1981. Jennifer is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; daughters, Megan Marie (Justin) Nichols Carlisle and Laura Ann Nichols; grandchildren, Logan Michael Carlisle and Kameron Matthew Carlisle, as well as, many cousins and close friends, and her beloved dogs. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Cyrus and Frances Corp and her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Jennie Stephno. Friends and family may call from 10am to 12 Noon on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at the Link at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church immediately following. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Watkins Glen, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jennifer to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. Friends and family may share fond memories of Jennifer at www.haughey-woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019