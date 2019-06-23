|
Jeremy S. "Heavy" Taylor
Horseheads - Jeremy S. "Heavy" Taylor Age 41 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was a Corrections Officer with the NYS Dept. of Corrections in Elmira, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday June 27 from 2-6 PM. Jeremy's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 PM. Jeremy will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 23, 2019