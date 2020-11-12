1/1
Jerome Francis "Jerry" Hogan
Jerome Francis "Jerry" Hogan

Elmira - Age 92, went to his eternal reward on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Jerry was born and raised in Elmira a son of Leo and Frances (Wharton) Hogan. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Eileen Nesius Hogan who went to her eternal reward New Year's Day 2008; brothers, Ellsworth, Francis and Albert Hogan; sister Mary Catherine; grandson Matthew Matteson and his wife Harolyn. Jerry is survived by his children: Therese (Michael) Matteson, Colleen Hogan, Daniel (Lory) Hogan, Catherine "Katie" (Stanley) Burczynski, Patrick (Rose) Hogan and Kevin Hogan; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Jerry graduated from St. Patrick's Grammar School, Elmira Catholic High School and St. Bonaventure University. During the Korean Conflict he served with the Second Armored Division. Jerry worked for the City of Elmira initially as the assistant City Assessor and later the City Assessor, a job he held for many years. In addition to the Assessor's job, Jerry was also a Sports Writer with the Elmira Star Gazette. He loved all sports! In his life most important to Jerry was his family, faith, sports, local history, Irish Heritage, and then more sports! Active in the community Jerry was a charter member and past-president of the Msgr. John J. Lee Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, also serving one term as a New York State Director; member and past-president of Elmira Council 229, Knights of Columbus, and current member of the Football Writers Association of America. He was a long time communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, now the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jerry at St. Patrick's Church, with military honors following the Mass. Interment, with committal prayers, will take place at Bath National Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Jerry with a donation to The Hibernian Center, 701 Kinyon Street, Elmira NY 14904.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
