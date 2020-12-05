Jerome Lynwood Seals



Jerome Lynwood Seals was born on July 31, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Genevieve Harriet Seals. On November 28, 2020 Jerome was called home by our Lord concluding a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.



Jerome is survived by his brothers and sisters, Charles and Shelley Robinson of Gainesville, FL, Antionette May of Elmira, Dwight Robinson of Mt. Rainer, Md, Joseph and Janice Seals of Elmira, Sharon Seals of Raleigh, NC, James Seals of Elmira; children Patricia Seals of Fort Myers, FL, Tyrone Seals of Elmira, D'Andre And Clarissa Fulmer of Elmira, NY; and a host grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Jerome had numerous forms of employment throughout his life, having worked at Kennedy valve in Elmira, Craig Development Center, currently known as Office of Mental Health, in Watkins Glen, and heavy construction jobs which took him all around the country operating machinery.



If you knew Jerome, you knew he had a love for cooking and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends sharing his passions with everyone. His outgoing personality, his smile, and distinct laugh will be truly missed.



The Family would like to thank special friend Charleen Parmelee and the Elcor nursing staff.



The family would like to acknowledge the comforting prayers and many expressions of kindness received during our time of bereavement. A memorial service will be held on July 31,2021









