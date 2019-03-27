|
Jerry C. Walborn Sr.
Horseheads - Jerry C. Walborn Sr., 71, of Horseheads, NY went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. Jerry was born June 25, 1947 in Canton, PA to the late Donald and Amber Walborn. He leaves behind his loving wife Sylvia, daughter Tyrone (Donnie), and son Jerry Jr. (Carmen). He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Raul Umana (Dana), Aariana Umana (Cameron), Armani, and Kimani, and 2 great-grandchildren, Serenity and Gabriella. He was very proud of and loved all his grandchildren dearly. He's survived by brothers Roger, Doug (Penny), Eugene (Jeannie) of St. Pete, FL, and Robert (Bonnie). Also, sisters Dian (Stanley) Spencer, Bonnie (Chip) Stevens, and Ramona (George) Dudgeon of Ocala, FL. He was predeceased by his brother Donald, sisters Marion, and Carletta.
He had several nieces and nephews whom he loved also. Jerry was a retired life long business owner(Jerry's Lunch/Concessions) in the Amusement Industry, and was a member of the IISA, and NYSFA. He loved caring for his family, Florida, Church Rummage sales, Eldridge Park, and a good cigar. Relatives/Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Sat. March 30, at noon, at the pavilion at Eldridge Park, with a luncheon to follow at his sons home. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with Memorial/Burial expenses would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019