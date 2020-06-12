Jerry M. Miller
Elmira,NY - JERRY M. MILLER Age 68 of Elmira, NY passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 at home with family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was born October 13, 1951 in Corning, NY the son of the late Charles H. Miller Sr. and Reida Crooker Miller. Jerry married his wife Betsy M. Bush Miller on May 2, 1970 and they recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. He retired from NYSEG in Horseheads, NY as a Gas Fitter 1st Class. He had served in The Army National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, winters in Florida , and spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his loving and devoted wife Betsy ; his children; Michelle (William) Novitske of Blossburg, PA , Mark (Jennifer) Miller of Elmira, NY and Alicia Miller of Elmira , NY; his grandsons: Blake Doane, Zachary Miller , Timothy Miller, Riley Novitske, Brock Rosemark, and Jack Rosemark; brothers: Ronald & LaDonna Miller of Longwood, Florida, Charles H. & Alleine Miller Jr. of Freeville, NY, and Michael Miller Sr. of Horseheads, NY; sister: Cindy Thomas of Horseheads, NY and numerous other family members . Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Monday June 15, 2020 from 11AM to 1 PM. Gravesite Services will be held after at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira, NY with Chaplain William Vallett officiating. The Family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember Jerry through memorials to CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Road Painted Post, NY 14870 or to a charity of own's choice. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.