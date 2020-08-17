1/
Jesse Ford
Jesse Ford

Elmira - Age 87, of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15th 2020 at the Elcor Nursing Facility in Horseheads, NY. Jesse was born in Waynesboro, GA on April 1, 1933. He was the son of the late Jesse and Fannie (Green) Ford. Jesse served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for Ward LaFrance and Eastern Metal for many years as a welder. He is survived by his wife, Annette; daughters, Diane Ellison and Victoria Adams; stepchildren, Tammie Gayer, Clint (Lena) Freeman and Gregg Freeman; many grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to attend a full military honor service on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11am in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
